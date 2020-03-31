MURCHISON — For the sixth year in a row, to assist with its efforts to protect horses, The Pegasus Project was to host Wings Over Pegasus, an airplane and equine extravaganza. The event had been scheduled for Saturday, April 11 at the 95-acre Pegasus Ranch, located in Murchison.
Due to the coronavirus crisis, the live event, which attracts approximately 1,000 people, had to be cancelled. Wings Over Pegasus is the largest annual fundraiser held by The Pegasus Project, and the horses depend upon the $60,000 in revenue typically generated each year. As a result, Pegasus has refocused its efforts into an online event.
The online event includes: 1) a spring flower sale; 2) a silent auction; 3) a raffle for two round trip tickets on Southwest Airlines; 4) merchandise sales; and 5) a donation/membership drive. Supporters of The Pegasus Project can participate in each of these activities while continuing to safely distance themselves. The Pegasus staff implements all social distancing and protective recommendations issued by the CDC.
The spring flower sale is currently active. Those buying flowers can pick them up at three different locations (one in Dallas, one in Denton, and at the Pegasus ranch). Details can be found at www.PegasusRescue.org. Click on the Spring Flower Sale link. The online silent auction and raffle ticket sales will launch no later than April 11. Silent auction items and merchandise can be shipped or picked up at the Pegasus ranch.
This event is to raise awareness about the lifesaving work The Pegasus Project does year-round to care for at-risk horses in this community. Because horse neglect, abuse and abandonment in East Texas is a prevalent and serious problem, The Pegasus Project was founded in 2010, and over the past ten years has rescued, rehabilitated, retrained and re-homed hundreds of mistreated horses, donkeys, and mules. All proceeds benefit the horses of The Pegasus Project.
For success stories see horse photo albums at www.facebook.com/PegasusRescue (high resolution photos available upon request).
For more details, go to www.PegasusRescue.org. Click on the Wings Over Pegasus 2020 and the Spring Flower Sale links.
