Texas will receive 520,425 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government for the week of Feb. 1, shipping to 344 providers in 166 counties across the state. In Henderson County, Brookshire's Pharmacy in Athens, Chandler, Kemp, and Mabank are each set to receive 100 doses this week.
Included in week eight of the state’s distribution plan are 82 hub providers focused on community vaccination efforts in exchange for a steady supply of weekly doses.
In Texas, 262 other providers will receive doses next week, including more than 100 federally qualified health centers, community health centers, and rural health clinics.
According to the Department of State Health Services, the increase in available doses is due to a 30% rise in Moderna doses provided to the state by the federal government, and a one-time return of 126,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Texas was required to set aside for the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.
The federal program, which provides on-site vaccination of residents and staff at more than 75,000 long-term care facilities, overestimated the amount of vaccine needed, and those doses are being returned to the states.
DSHS is directing the doses to providers in counties where allocations have been significantly less than their share of the population, particularly in the suburban Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
In addition to this week’s first doses, the state is ordering 188,225 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago.
The department is working with providers to ensure they order the number of second doses needed at the appropriate time to allow those vaccinated to return to the same provider for their second dose.
Texas providers have given nearly 2.2 million doses of vaccine. More than 1.75 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 410,000 have been fully vaccinated.
People are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence, and doses have been administered to residents of all 254 counties.
Texas continues to vaccinate health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Vaccine supplies are limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, and it will take time for Texas to receive enough for all who want it.
Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week.
Additional vaccines are in clinical trials, and Johnson & Johnson could request authorization for its vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration as early as next month.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.
