To our Athens ISD family,
After conferring with state officials and our local partners, we at Athens ISD have decided students will not return to school next week as we work to adapt to the situation caused by COVID-19. Staff is asked to report to their assigned campuses Monday at 8 a.m.
While safety is always our primary focus, we are also committed to providing learning opportunities for our students. Please bear with us in this unprecedented situation as we establish the best plan to achieve this in a non-traditional environment. We are in contact with regional health authorities and the Texas Education Agency, and we are committed to keeping you informed as we establish a timeline for moving forward.
Thank you for your support. Please stay safe.
