breaking
Students will not return to class March 23
- Athens Independent School District -
-
-
To our Athens ISD family,
After conferring with state officials and our local partners, we at Athens ISD have decided students will not return to school next week as we work to adapt to the situation caused by COVID-19. Staff is asked to report to their assigned campuses Monday at 8 a.m.
While safety is always our primary focus, we are also committed to providing learning opportunities for our students. Please bear with us in this unprecedented situation as we establish the best plan to achieve this in a non-traditional environment. We are in contact with regional health authorities and the Texas Education Agency, and we are committed to keeping you informed as we establish a timeline for moving forward.
Thank you for your support. Please stay safe.
#covid-19 #breaking
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Services for Leroy Dubberly, 86, of Athens are postponed until a future date. Arrangements pending through Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Dubberly was born May 30, 1933 in Prosper, TX and died February 29, 2020 in Tyler.
Most Popular
Articles
- Confirmed Coronavirus case in East Texas
- Local agencies respond to virus threat
- Athens police arrest woman for drugs
- TVCC Coronavirus update
- Early morning traffic stop leads to drug arrest
- Sanderson Farms keeps some workers away as COVID-19 fear grows
- Confirmed Coronavirus case in East Texas
- Mabank native continues Seabee tradition
- Malakoff VFD resigns
- County keeps watch on virus spread
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.