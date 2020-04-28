Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said he's been watching the call load in April to see if there are any big changes due to the stay at home announcements from Governor Greg Abbott and County Judge Wade McKinney.
"When all of this started happening our call load started dropping some," Hillhouse said. "As of last week it's really picked back up and ramped up."
This week has been busy, Hillhouse said, with criminal mischiefs and assaults among the cases increasing.
According to the monthly report, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office answered more calls in March than in the previous month, while making more felony arrests.
The figures show 2,122 calls for service in March, with 120 individuals arrested as a result of the calls. In February 1,721 calls were answered. The 79 March felony arrests were an increase over the 66 in February. HCSO also made 109 misdemeanor arrests after 184 in February.
Hillhouse said admissions to the jail are showing a decrease so far in April.
"The jail was booking in about 80 to 85 a week before all this and now we're booking in about 35 a week," Hillhouse said.
The average number in jail for the month for March was 389. That's a slight increase from 385 in February. The county was still housing out of county inmates, with 47 reported. In February, the number was 60.
The county jail held 22 Texas Department of Corrections inmates in March, after holding 18 in February.
The HCSO patrol deputies seized 172 grams of methamphetamine in March, valued at $17,214. That's an increase of 9.35 grams in February, valued at $935 dollars.
The March total of marijuana seize totaled 2.933 ounces, valued at $293.30.
Marijuana seized measured 1.401 ounces, valued at about $140.10 in February.
The narcotics division resulted in 14 arrests during the month and seized an estimated $2,500 in drugs. The division arrested 12 in February and seized an estimated $15,320 in drugs.
In March, the warrant division had 18 cases in which stolen property was seized, with the property valued at $21,580. In February, warrants resulted in four instances where stolen property was recovered. The property was valued at $65,800.
In the animal control division, HCSO answered 332 calls. Officers took 32 animals to the shelter at Cedar Creek Lake. Reports said 22 were taken to the Henderson County animal shelter in Athens.
Seven calls were received reporting animal bites, resulting in five animals being quarantined.
The officers answered 60 calls for loose livestock in March after fielding 51 in February.
