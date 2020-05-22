With Governor Abbott extending reopening Texas to Phase 2, there are new options for fun and entertainment.
Practical things such as child care centers, massage parlors and youth clubs are already open, but this weekend, equestrian events, bowling and skate centers, aquariums and bingo halls can open.
Some local businesses are very eager to see Athenians out having fun.
Entertainment
Athens Bowling Center
Athens Bowling Center will be back in business at 3 p.m. Friday. Guests will need to make a reservation in order to comply with the 25% occupancy order. During the centers closure, many upgrades have occurred.
“We're ready!” said Kevin Love, co-owner for four years. “We have social distancing markers and the facility has been cleaned and painted, we are excited and ready to go.”
Instead of paying per game, guests will pay by the hour per lane. The fee will be $25 an hour per lane Friday and Saturday and $20 per hour Sunday. Each lane will be allotted up to four people, if you have more than four in your party, you need to reserve an additional lane.
“If we have walk in traffic, we are going to place them on a waiting list if we are exceeding capacity, but will know when a lane will be available for them due to reservations,” Love said.
Shoe rental will be $2.50. The snack area and bar will be open, however the arcade and mini-golf will not.
Hours are as follows:
3 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Please call 903-677-3936 for reservations. It is located at 900 W. Corsicana St., Athens. It also has a Facebook page.
“We look forward to seeing all of our friends and family,” Love said.
Good Times Skate
Good Times Skate Arena was opened by Clint and Quessie Morton in 1983. Quessie Morton started working at a skating rink at 15 years old when they still had live music. Good Times will be rolling Friday at 25% capacity. If you aren't skating you need to wear a mask, if you don't have one you can buy one for $1. Each person entering will have their temperature checked and sanitize their hands. Regardless of the new regulations, Morton is excited to see everyone.
“We have painted an added a glow room with black lights,” Morton said.
The rink is open Friday and Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday afternoon 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and includes rental skates. Inline/speed skates are a $3 additional fee.
The Mortons will open during the week for private parties or school trips as long as they have two day care centers. She also offers late skates as a private party option. Private parties require a deposit, please call for pricing.
Good Times is located at 517 Progress Way Please contact Quessie Morton at 903-677-1168.
Spa Treatment
Purity Salon and Spa
Purity Salon and Spa is a full service salon and spa.
“We are the Only Full Service Salon and Spa in Athens,” said Shonda Hillhouse Ward, owner.
Now in its new Heritage Square location, 607 E. Tyler St. Suite 112, the salon offers hair, nails, massage, waxing, sugaring, spray tans, facials, eyelash extensions and much more according to Ward. You can book an appointment by phone at 903 675 7727. Purity Salon is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until Noon on Saturday.
The Retreat Salon and Day Spa
The Retreat Salon and Day Spa - Chantal Wylie, owner of The Retreat Salon and Day Spa, transports her customers into a hidden oasis in the middle of downtown Athens. Located at 225 S. Prairieville. The Retreat is officially open Monday for massage. Their team of six therapists are eager to serve your needs.
“After going through a time like this, healing touch is essential,” Wylie said. “There is a different kind of stress associated with staying cooped up or working extra hard. Many manage their pain through massage instead of medications and they are able to get help again.“
If you would like to book your appointment for relaxation and recovery please contact your therapist if you have one to reserve your appointment. If you are new, please call 903-677-4211 or text 903-288-6316.
Visit theretreatinathens.com for more information.
Wineries/Breweries
Athens Brewery
If a bar and a coffee shop had a love child it would be the Athens Brewery.
Walking into the Athens brewery is a wonderful combination of stepping back into history yet into a cool nighttime wonderland. A hip place to go have a handcrafted beer, listen to live music and have some incredible food.
The brewery has new hours to serve your nightlife needs. It is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It offers bottomless mimosas on Sunday mornings when it is expectedto open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday is trivia night.
William Pierce, owner, expressed gratitude for the support Athens Brewery received during this pandemic.
“Honestly, I'm just thankful for the support during the pandemic,” Pierce said. “We had a lot of people still ordering food with us during April which was very helpful.”
If you have additional questions please call them at 903-952-7493 or visit online at www.athensbrewingco.com
“We are open more than ever and plan to continue supplying great food and brews to the Athens community,” Pierce said.
Castle Oaks Winery
Castle Oaks Winery is open for your much needed night out. When you come to Castle Oaks, you will most likely be greeted by Roger and Benita Littleton and you will leave feeling like part of the Castle Oaks Family. High school sweethearts Roger and Benita Littleton opened in 2005.
“I want people to enter as a guest and leave as a friend,” Benita said. “We get so many hugs, and have made lifelong friends.”
They have a brick oven pizza from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday nights, and hope to have the infamous iron skillet fajita night soon.
Wine is offered by the glass or bottle along with the regular menu. Castle Oakes is operating at 25% capacity but are eager and ready to make new friends. Dress up or dress down, but go pay this hidden gem a visit.
If you would like to visit and enjoy the Littleton's Castle Oaks Experience please visit its website at: www.castleoakswinery.com or call: 903-677-3776
It is located at 10367 C R 3909 in Athens.
Restaurants will also expand to 50% capacity this weekend. Rain may be forecast, but inside options are getting back to normal. Henderson County Fair Complex and the Texas Freshwater Fishery Center were unable to comment before press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.