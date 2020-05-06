Area physicians Dr. Douglas Curran, Dr. Ted Mettatal, Dr. Michael Swartwood and Dr. Karah Coker hosted a physicians round table Tuesday, April 28 with tips on how to safely rejoin the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If you are a senior or someone that is immuno-compromised we need you to still stay in place and be cautious,” Curran said. “We have 32 cases in the county as of yesterday, but no deaths. We have had hospitalizations, but many are not in the hospital and most who have it are recuperating at home.”
With the vast majority of people recuperating, but not downplaying the severity of the illness, the team of doctors wanted to emphasize that local physicians are taking every precaution to protect patients.
“Your doctors are being very careful and you can comfortably bring your child into the office and not have them come in contact with others.” he said. “It is also important that people who have chronic illness are keeping their physician appointments.”
One unique way physicians are serving their patients is virtual visits and seeing them in the car.
Local physicians have started offering some services through an online streaming service which allows patients to speak with their doctor and refill prescriptions without coming in contact with others. Most insurance companies, including medicare, have announced they will pay for these services. The doctor can then tell you if you are in need of a hands on visit and arrange for you to have it safely. Hospitals are also opening up for elective procedures now.
“We want people to take advantage of that.” Currans said.
Concerning the therapies and medication options Currans said that there are multiple avenues that can be used and the best option is selected to cater to each patients needs.
“It is important that our country looks at this as a war,” he said. “I think we are winning. I am confident we are all going to be fine and we are going to find ways to do really good things.”
This group of physicians along with several others will be opening The East Texas Community Clinic in Gun Barrel City. It will be opening at 8 a.m. on May 20. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The clinic will see anyone of any age.
“We are excited about it and using this opportunity to teach young doctors how to practice medicine, we hope some of them will stay and also giving those opportunities of care to those that may not normally have access.”
If you would like more information about the ETCC please call 903-887-1011 or visit its website at www.easttexascc.org.
