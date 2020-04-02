Lucy turned 4-years-old Monday, and like most little princesses, had a big party planned. With the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing orders, her dreams were cancelled so her grandmother, Connie Shultz came up with a unique idea to make it special.
“We surprised her and had our friends and family drive by,” said mother Carley Kelly. “She was disappointed about her big party being canceled so this was a fun way to celebrate while following social distance rules.”
Guests drove by and Lucy sat in the front yard like royalty waving at her friends and family as they drove past. Parade participants left balloons and gifts in the mailbox.
“She said she didn’t know she was going to get a parade and loved getting to see her family and friends especially her cousin Avery,” Carley said.
Happy Birthday Lucy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.