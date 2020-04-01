Henderson County and City of Athens officials met with local doctors Tuesday at the Partnership Center to get their perspectives on how to protect residents from COVID-19 virus.
Participants were Mayor Monte Montgomery, County Judge Wade McKinney, Dr. Douglas Curran, Dr. Michael Swartwood, Dr. Karah Coker, Dr. Ted Mettetal, County Attorney Clint Davis, and City Manager Elizabeth Borstad.
"I think I can speak for the judge, we have done everything we can for our constituents first, "Montgomery said. "There have been some tough decisions to be made."
The physicians said the public needs to continue to maintain social distancing when out in the community and wash their hands regularly and thoroughly.
Curren, who is past president of the Texas Medical Association said the coronavirus is unique when compared with other outbreaks.
"We've had some experience before with very bad flu outbreaks, H1N1 and the swine flu," Curren said.
COVID-19 is a distant relative of those, Curren said, but will be an event that will be long remembered.
"I think we have a great opportunity for people to have a great moment of touching each other, reaching out to each other and lifting each other up," Curren said. "This is something that will stick in our heads for a while."
Dr. Mettetal said anyone who is in one of the at-risk groups should be even more pro-active in avoiding the disease.
"Go ahead and shelter in place," Mettatal said. "You don't have to wait for somebody to tell you. If you fit in those categories, that's what you need to be doing right now."
Mettatal said residents being alert to the needs of others is important in the fight against the virus.
"People helping people is something we do really well in Texas and we do it even better in Henderson County," Mettatal said.
During the response to COVID-19 doctors will learn more about how to combat these types of illnesses, Mettatal said.
"There's a light at the end of the tunnel, but we still have to go through that tunnel," Mettetal said.
City Manager Elizabeth Borstad has taken inventory of city staff to see if they have health issues and has made provisions for them during the coronavirus threat.
"I've also been extremely pleased with our restaurants that once we made the announcement have closed their dining areas," Montgomery said.
Area restaurants have used drive through service and other creative ways to get food and needed groceries to their customers.
Montgomery said he had just heard from Biomerics officials saying they were voluntarily instituting temperature checks for their employees.
The mayor said he expects to have another meeting with doctors soon to see how the disease is progressing and how well the local entities are combatting it.
In answer to a question from Montgomery, Dr. Swartwood said he has not yet seen a lot of patients who think they have COVID-19.
"We're getting a lot of people who might have questions about the virus, but not necessarily concerned that they might have the virus," Swartwood said.
He said he believes people are currently more hesitant to come to the doctor's office than before news of the virus hit.
Coker said it's important for patients to continue to manage things like diabetes and hypertension to avoid being in even greater danger if they contract the disease. She has been meeting many patients outside to avoid them coming into the waiting room.
McKinney said residents should make wise decisions and not be collecting in large groups of people.
"The behavior on social distancing is so important," McKinney said. "We try to stress this again and again and again that is the personal responsibility of myself not to expose my children or my father-in-law who is a heart transplant individual."
