Gwendolyn "Jeanie" Williams, a resident at Oak Wood Place Senior Living, learned how to sew when she was 12 years old. Now at the young age of 87, she is still using her craft, but this time to make face masks for the employees at Oak Wood Place. Mrs. Williams stated that she wanted to help out where she can during this pandemic, and decided the best way was to do what she has always loved doing - sewing. Oak Wood Place Executive Director, Tina Dunlap, watches Mrs. Williams stitch while wearing one of the many face masks made by Jeanie.
Oak Wood Place resident sews for a cause
