May 12, 2020 - The Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Military Forces, Texas
Division of Emergency Management, and Emergency Medical Task Force have partnered to increase the availability of COVID-19 testing in Texas by using COVID-19 mobile testing sites.
Drive thru COVID-19 testing will be available to Henderson County residents Saturday,
May 16, 2020, by appointment ONLY. ALL tests must be scheduled in advance. ALL
MEDICAL PERSONNEL AND FIRST RESPONDERS CAN IDENTIFY THEMSELVES WHEN MAKING APPOINTMENT, AND THE APPOINTMENT PROCESS WILL BE EXPEDITED.
The Call Center number to register and schedule for testing is 512-883-2400, BEGINNING FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2020 AT 8AM , or online by visiting the website at
https://txcovidtest.org ....Again, ALL testing must be scheduled in advance.
Upon completion of registration, patients will be given appointment times and location for test completion. ID and address will be verified at the testing site.
There is NO cost for the tests at the mobile site. The test procedure will be a nasal swab
administered by medical personnel.
Others who are not first responders or medical care workers are eligible for testing if you have ONE or more symptoms of COVID-19:
Symptoms include:
Fever and/or chills
Sore throat
Shortness of breath
Nasal congestion
Cough (dry or productive)
Fatigue
Joint pain
Lost of Taste/smell
Headaches
Muscle pain
Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea
Body Aches
