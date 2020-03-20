Millions of vulnerable children are losing the healthy meals they depend on as the coronavirus closes schools nationwide. In Texas, nearly 2.7 million kids rely on the free and reduced-price meals they receive at school.
No Kid Hungry has a plan to feed them, and will be making local emergency grants to make sure children in Texas and across the country have access to free meals during this crisis. The funds will support a wide-range of efforts, including home delivered meals, pop-up meals programs, schools and community pantries, backpack programs, and other steps to help reach kids and families who lose access to meals.
School districts and community organizations in need of real-time assistance can apply for these grants online at https://www.nokidhungry.org/coronavirus-grant-request.
The following expert is available to comment on the impact of school closures in Texas and what No Kid Hungry is doing to mitigate it:
· Lucy Coady, Director, No Kid Hungry Campaign
For more information about No Kid Hungry’s coronavirus response, or to speak to Lucy Coady, please contact Johanna Elsemore at jelsemore@strength.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.