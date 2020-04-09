It is currently recommended for the public to use a face mask when leaving home, but with a shortage of medical supplies such as face masks and gloves, people have had difficulty finding them. This has prompted some to pull out their sewing machines and get to work.
One unlikely group is the men of Lila Lane, a faith-based residential program that helps men overcome their pasts of addiction, dependence, and other self-defeating attitudes and behaviors.
When first asked to sew, several of the men looked perplexed, but they have stepped up to the sewing machine and learned a skill to help the community.
“We are doing our part to get rid of this virus,” said Wanda Miles, executive director. “We don't want the people to not have what they need and it is a community service.”
With various employers closed, some of the men find themselves laid off and this is a way to help themselves and the community. Face masks can by purchased by donation and can be picked up outside Lila Lane or mailed. Some businesses are buying them for the entire staff.
“These are the people that society has rejected,” Miles said. “I think it is amazing that these guys are going that extra mile and trying to reach out and help people in our community.”
The home helps men with addictions, the homeless, and men fresh out of prison or jail. They are non-violent and don't want to go back to the life they had before. Many of these men have families and programs like this saves them and their families, teaching them new ways to provide and how to become the men they need and want to be.
“We give them the opportunity to make these changes in their life,” Miles said. “Our guys are with us for six months. It isn't a day or a week. They are there for at least six months getting helped with jobs, transportation, legal issues and counseling,” Miles said. “Normally in that amount of time they are able to save up and get on their feet. Covid-19 has made that more difficult in the allotted time. They have wives, children, families. When they leave they can go take care of them. That is one less woman on food stamps, and one less child in Child Protective Services by helping these men overcome the issues they have had.”
Miles emphasized these men are not just sitting around. Besides making masks they are on a routine. Every morning they wake up and have a 7 a.m. devotional except on Saturdays when they can sleep in a little and have visitation. Every night of the week there is a class or activity offered including an overcomer's class, Anger management/parenting (free and open to the public), emotional intelligence/smart recovery, bible study, celebrate recovery and church. Right now the classes are not open to the public, but after the social distancing requirements are lifted they plan to hit the ground running.
There are two licensed pastors on staff, licensed professional counselors, counselors for substance abuse and a social worker, all of whom advocate for the men. There are people to supervise visitation, assist with tickets or warrants etc. They encourage every one of their guys to have a strong relationship with God, and be active in a church for support as they transition back into the community.
Lila Lane is actively looking for strong Christian male role models to act as mentors. Someone with a past of their own who has overcome it would be ideal. Having someone to call them, lift them in prayer or have a cup of coffee is helpful.
They would also appreciate donations of fabric and sewing notions for masks. If you enjoy sewing yourself you can also donate completed masks to the project.
If you are interested in learning more about Lila Lane or purchasing a mask, you can call Wanda Miles at 903-780-6589.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.