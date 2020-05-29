The East Texas Crisis Center is changing things up this year. Since the annual Walk-a-mile was cancelled due to COVID-19, it will be selling face masks for $15 with a ribbon decal or $10 without.
ETCC and Hayley Kouvaris of Mask Me are teaming up and creating three different colors. Teal for sexual assault, red for walk-a-mile and purple for domestic violence. There is also a limited number of past year walk-a-mile shirts available for purchase for $5 while supplies last.
“We are grateful for anyone that contributes,” said Della Cooper, outreach coordinator.
Shipping is $4 unless you order 15 or more. Orders will be accepted until Sunday, May 31 by email at etccathensfundraiser@gmail.com or fax 903-675-7874.
The organization will also be accepting Wine and Cheese fundraising donations after May 31.
