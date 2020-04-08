The City of Athens, has responded to the Henderson County disaster declaration implemented on Tuesday with a registration process for non-essential businesses.
The county declaration included a locked door policy for those businesses to allow them to keep operating while the declaration, set to expire on April 30 is in place.
The county provision states: "Non-essential businesses with ten or fewer employees at one location can continue to conduct business so long as they do so with a locked front door with no public access to their business and they must maintain social distancing and CDC guidelines for all employees in the business."
The registration process was created to help businesses operators know if they qualify under the locked door provision and ensure the continued health of the community. Registration is free.
Those who wish to continue conducting business in the city under the locked door provision, can contact planning@athenstx.gov or 903-677-6615.
"If somebody sees a non-essential business and they're still operating, we can say, 'Yes, they've registered and we know they're doing it in compliance with the county's order,"'City Manager Elizabeth Borstad said.
The registration form states that the business must operate with ten or less employees, contractors or subcontractors, at one time in a single physical facility; fully restrict public access to the inside of the business premises during the term of the amended order by keeping the door at the main entrance of the business locked; and at all times enforce the social distancing requirements among its employees, contractors, or subcontractors while performing services.
The city issued an order on April 2, instructing Athenians to shelter at their place of residence. The order doesn't prohibit individuals from accessing essential services or from engaging in essential daily activities as outlined by Executive Order GA-14 issued by Governor Greg Abbott on March 31, 2020.
The order was to limit personal interaction within the city limits and slow the spread of the coronavirus.
According to a 2018 study ordered by the Athens Economic Devel-opment Corporation, more than 31,000 people live within a 20 minute drive of the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.