Call it a second helping of community kindness.
Hunan Buffet Sushi and Grill owner Jimmy Lu donated $2,000 Tuesday to the Henderson County Help Center's Neighbors Helping Neighbors fund.
The donation is great. The story behind it is even better.
During the first weeks of the pandemic, Lu joined forces with Athens resident Sarah Hammonds to provide groceries to the community at a time when stores were experiencing shortages.
Occasionally, when people picked up their orders, they would leave extra money to help out. In the end, those donations added up to nearly $1,100.
Now that Hunan has reopened and things are returning to a semblance of normal, Jimmy and Sarah wanted to make sure the money was used for the community and chose the Neighbors Helping Neighbors fund because the money directly helps the people of Henderson County.
"That money came from all the people who supported us," Jimmy said. "I want to thank the people who donated."
Jimmy added to the donation himself to make it a total of $2,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.