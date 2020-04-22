April 22, 2020

Three additional positive COVID-19 cases in Henderson County, Texas

Athens, Texas (April 22, 2020). Officials in Henderson County have confirmed Three

additional positive cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individuals are under the

care of medical professionals. The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health)

has confirmed the positive tests and will be contacting individuals who have been in

contact with the patients. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor the

situation.

As of this report Henderson County, Texas has a total of 22 confirmed cases of

Coronavirus (COVID-19).

County officials continue to urge calm and for residents to continue to take all precautions

to avoid the spread of COVID-19 within the communities.

