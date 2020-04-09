The Office of Henderson County Emergency Management announced the eighth positive COVID-19 case in Henderson County, Texas
Athens, Texas (April 9, 2020). Officials in Henderson County have confirmed its Seventh
positive case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual is at home and in stable
condition at this time. The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) has
confirmed the positive test and will be contacting individuals who have been in contact
with the patients. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor the situation.
As of this report Henderson County, Texas has a total of 7 confirmed cases of
Coronavirus (COVID-19).
County officials continue to urge calm and for residents to continue to take all precautions
to avoid the spread of COVID-19 within the communities. Precautions that include:
* washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water, often. If soap and water are
not available use an alcohol hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
* If at all possible, stay in place and do not get out. Make shopping trips that are as
brief as possible. Practice social distancing by avoiding close contact with people if you
have to get out. Stay at home if you are sick or have any symptoms of the virus.
* Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes with unwashed hands.
* Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects at your home and work, such as door
knobs, handles, chairs, sink fixtures, and other areas that come into regular contact with
people.
If you are experiencing fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing, contact your
healthcare provider. Be sure to call before going to your doctor, the emergency room, or
any other healthcare provider if you are exhibiting symptoms of the virus. For inquiries or
questions about Henderson County’s Emergency Management Plans or Orders please
email Clint Davis at cdavis@henderson-county.com
