The Henderson County COVID-19 spread numbers are no longer insignificant. The North East Texas Health Department reports the county moved from minimal spread to moderate. The dividing line is 10 on the chart and Henderson County scored 10.16 on the latest seven day rolling rate.
Anderson County, which was for weeks among the area counties with the lowest spread count, had risen to 11.13.
The definition of moderate spread is sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increase in cases.
NET Health has been advising people in East Texas to get vaccinated in light of the predicted increase in cases and exposure to infected people. On Wednesday, NET Health announced the holiday schedule for the shots at its Tyler locations.
The COVID Vaccine Clinic at the Majesty Event Center is closed through Monday, Dec. 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Dec. 28 and Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Majesty Event Center will resume its usual operating hours for the COVID vaccine clinics, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
In observance of the New Year Holiday, NET Health’s COVID Vaccine Clinic will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 3.
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4, the NET Health COVID Vaccine Clinic will move to its new location at 815 N. Spring St., which is located directly behind the main offices at 815 N. Broadway Ave. The COVID Vaccine Clinic will resume it operating hours of 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday as of Tuesday, Jan. 4.
“Vaccination remains the best strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “All COVID-19 vaccines may be co-administered with other vaccines, including the seasonal influenza vaccine, during the same visit.”
