Two additional positive COVID-19 case in Henderson County, Texas
Athens, Texas (May 12, 2020). Officials in Henderson County have confirmed Two additional positive cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individuals are under the care of medical professionals. The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) has confirmed the positive tests and will be contacting individuals who have been in contact with the patient. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor the situation.
As of this report Henderson County, Texas has a total of 47 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
