Athens, Texas (May 11, 2020). Officials in Henderson County have confirmed Two
additional positive cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individuals are under the
care of medical professionals. The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health)
has confirmed the positive tests and will be contacting individuals who have been in
contact with the patient. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor the
situation.
As of this report Henderson County, Texas has a total of 45 confirmed cases of
Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.