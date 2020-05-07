Two additional positive COVID-19 case in Henderson County, Texas

Athens, Texas (May 7, 2020). Officials in Henderson County have confirmed Two

additional positive cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individuals are under the

care of medical professionals. The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health)

has confirmed the positive tests and will be contacting individuals who have been in

contact with the patient. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor the

situation.

As of this report Henderson County, Texas has a total of 36 confirmed cases of

Coronavirus (COVID-19).

