One additional positive COVID-19 case in Henderson County, Texas
Athens, Texas (May 5, 2020). Officials in Henderson County have confirmed One
additional positive case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual is under the care
of medical professionals. The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) has
confirmed the positive test and will be contacting individuals who have been in contact
with the patient. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor the situation.
As of this report Henderson County, Texas has a total of 33 confirmed cases of
Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.