One additional positive COVID-19 case in Henderson County, Texas

Athens, Texas (May 4, 2020). Officials in Henderson County have confirmed One

additional positive case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual is under the care

of medical professionals. The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) has

confirmed the positive test and will be contacting individuals who have been in contact

with the patient. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor the situation.

As of this report Henderson County, Texas has a total of 32 confirmed cases of

Coronavirus (COVID-19).

