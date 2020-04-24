Officials in Henderson County have confirmed Two additional positive cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individuals are under the care of medical professionals. The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) has confirmed the positive tests and will be contacting individuals who have been in contact with the patients. As of this report Henderson County, Texas has a total of 24 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Henderson County confirms 24th COVID-19 case.
- Office of Henderson County Emergency Management
