Officials in Henderson County have confirmed its

Thirteenth positive case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual is at home and

under the care of medical professionals. The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET

Health) has confirmed the positive test and will be contacting individuals who have been in

contact with the patient. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor the

situation.

As of this report Henderson County, Texas has a total of 13 confirmed cases of

Coronavirus (COVID-19).

