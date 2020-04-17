Officials in Henderson County have confirmed its
Thirteenth positive case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual is at home and
under the care of medical professionals. The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET
Health) has confirmed the positive test and will be contacting individuals who have been in
contact with the patient. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor the
situation.
As of this report Henderson County, Texas has a total of 13 confirmed cases of
Coronavirus (COVID-19).
