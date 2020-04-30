The National Guard is passing out free disaster food from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday until further notice at the Community Care Food Pantry. CCFP is a ministry of Eastern Hills Church of Christ.
“There are no requirements, just show up,” said Becky Emerson, CCFP director. “Stay in your car and it will be loaded. All we need is your name and address.”
The center is open every Tuesday, but food recipients, or “neighbors” can come every other week. The pantry serves half the people one week and the other half the next. Residents from all over Henderson County can apply, not only Athens. CCFP helps nearly 1,000 families monthly. People over 60 may qualify for a “senior box” if requirements are met.
It is estimated that 20% of families and 31% of local children experience food insecurity according to statistics provided by the food pantry.
During normal operations people apply and have to qualify. Due to COVID-19 these are not normal times and the public may come weekly to get food without meeting those requirements. You do have to live in Henderson County.
Line up and food will be placed in the vehicle. Food items include meat, produce, breads and pastries.
In 2018 the pantry provided over 500,000 meals, and they have volunteers encouraging healthier options to support good nutrition. In 2018 the pantry purchased almost 60,000 dollars worth of food.
They are currently in need of donations to continue helping those in need, those can be sent to CCFP, PO Box 1997, Athens, 75751. If you would like further information on the program please visit easternhillsathens.com or call EHCOC, 903-675-3975 or the pantry at 903-677-5550.
EHCOC is located at 1200 E. Corsicana St., Athens and the pantry is located in back.
