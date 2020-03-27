5H Shooting Sports, located at 19105 CR 4235 in Frankston, recently released the following COVID-19 update:
In order to keep everyone as safe as possible we have made changes to our range. We are installing sanitizing spray at every shooting station. We encourage everyone to avoid entering the clubhouse more than needed. We are limiting our clubhouse to five guests at a time. Our clubhouse has all tables and countertops cleaned multiple times per day. Our Restrooms are cleaned several times per day. We encourage everyone to avoid physical contact such as shaking hands. Please maintain acceptable social distancing when you meet people on the range. The promatic range cards are cleaned after every shooter. The golf carts are cleaned after each shooter. Please report to us if you visit the range and are later tested for the virus. While we want to support your ability to get outside and encourage the shooting sports, your health is our primary concern. FYI, we have a good selection of shotgun ammo.
For more information call 903-876-2772 or 214-912-7703
or visit www.5hshootingsports.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.