Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday hair salons and barber shops in Texas can reopen, but gyms will have to wait until May 18.
The statement further loosens orders Abbott put in place to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Workers in salons and barber shops can work with only one customer at a time. Customers in barber shops will have to maintain 6-foot separation or wait outside.
When gyms reopen they can do so at 25% of capacity. Showers and locker rooms will be closed, and equipment must be disinfected after each use.
As for bars, no timetable was given. Abbott is still studying how they can reopen safely.
Abbott said Weddings and Funerals are allowed to continue under the same rules for church services at a 25% capacity, social distancing of six feet and masks.
