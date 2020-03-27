GoBus is still making runs within Henderson County and to Tyler for those who have medical appointments.
"They've taken steps to make service safer, such as drivers doing extra hand-washing and sanitizing," said Lindsey Vanderbilt, East Texas Council of Governments Director of Communications.
GoBus has not yet issued an order for customers to only use the service for essential travel.
"The public has done that on their own," Vanderbilt said.
The buses make regular runs from Henderson County to the medical centers in Tyler. Riders can also to to shopping centers and other destinations.
The GoBus Pandemic Response Plan has been posted at the ETCPG website, Vanderbilt said.
Concerning cleaning, GoBus Transit will conduct enhanced cleanings of all service vehicles with emphasis towards hand-contact surfaces.
GoBus will conduct complete system inspection before start-up. This will include the facility, the fleet and communications systems.
There are three levels of the plan. Under Level 2, which is activated when cases of the virus are in the service area, officials will continue to monitor attendance and communicate with local health officials. Cleaning efforts will be expanded.
Level three would result in a temporary shut down of the buses.
GoBus, which includes Henderson County in its 14 county service area. provided a total of 105,257 trips for Fiscal Year 2019 from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31. That's the agency’s highest ridership since 2014. GoBus rides must be scheduled in advance by calling 1-800-590-3371. Riders must call before 2 p.m., the day prior to the requested service. Trips to Tyler are available on Tuesday, only.
According to ETCOG, "GoBus strives to deliver safe, reliable, and friendly rural transportation services to the community through an easy reservation process and inexpensive fare. GoBus provides access to jobs, medical appointments, social services, shopping or any other destination requested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.