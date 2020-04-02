The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to slow down and is opening up new opportunities for many to re-prioritize. Families are cooking, homeschooling, spending quality time together, watching church from the couch and looking for alternative activities to keep busy.
Some, like Carolyn Goodman, prefer to spend time outdoors. During this time of grocery shortages, gardening is a great way, not only to pass the time, but also to invest in our future. Goodman is no beginner and has recently started a Facebook group called East Texas Dirt Divas documenting the adventures in her backyard sanctuary.
“I have been gardening all of my life,” she said. “Both of my grandmothers gardened. I guess it is in my blood.”
Goodman said she started seeds for tomatoes and other herbs and pollinator plants in January.
“I totally over planted,” she said. “When this COVID-19 disaster happened, I thought, wow… I’m not going to throw out the overage! So my husband and I are making a larger garden to accommodate the excess plants.”
When she started the Facebook group she was thinking about encouraging people to get in the yard and start digging and perhaps some bartering.
The Goodman's are currently growing four varieties of heirloom tomatoes, onions, garlic, three varieties of peppers, spinach, lettuce, Swiss chard, kale, radishes, carrots, tomatillos, squash, cucumbers, green beans, peas, strawberries, asparagus, potatoes and many herbs.
“I have always been an herb gardener,” she said. “I love smelling them in the garden and enjoy cooking with them. We are doing our best to companion plant. I am also starting a 'pollinator' garden. We can't survive without our pollinators! I am starting as many native plants as I can. They take less care and are beautiful at the same time!”
Goodman said she feels like being in the fresh air with hands in the soil is good for the soul.
“It is such a feeling of accomplishment when you pick your first fruit or veggie of the season,” she said. “If there is any good about this whole situation we are in is that the timing is perfect for starting a garden.”
It is a great time to start planting seasonal favorites and reap the rewards for the remainder of the summer. Fall gardens are also something that can be planted.
Goodman said has purchased canning supplies and a pressure cooker to enjoy the fruit of her labor all year.
If you have any questions join them on Facebook at East Texas Dirt Divas and get digging.
——————
Let us know if you would enjoy more stories like these at: news@athensreview.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.