Registration begins at 8 a.m. Friday, May 15 for free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for Henderson County residents Saturday, May 16, by appointment only.
All tests must be scheduled in advance by calling 512-883-2400 or online at: https://txcovidtest.org.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Military Forces, Texas Division of Emergency Management, and Emergency Medical Task Force have partnered to increase the availability of COVID-19 testing in Texas by using COVID-19 mobile testing sites.
Medical personnel and first responders can identify themselves when making an appointment and the process will be expedited.
Upon completion of registration, patients will be given appointment times and location for testing. ID and address will be verified at the testing site.
The test procedure will be a nasal swab administered by medical personnel.
Others who are not first responders or medical care workers are eligible for testing if you have one or more symptoms of COVID-19:
COVID-19 symptoms include:
Fever and/or chills • Sore throat
Shortness of breath • Nasal congestion
Cough (dry or productive) • Fatigue
Joint pain • Loss of taste/smell
Headaches • Body aches
Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea • Muscle pain
