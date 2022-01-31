Free COVID-19 testing will be offered in Henderson County beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1 at First United Methodist Church at 225 Lovers Lane in Athens. Testing will be done from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drive-through rapid testing as well as PCR testing will be available free of charge. Identification is required for processing and minors must be accompanied by an adult.
“Thanks to many individuals and entities in Henderson County, spearheaded by our own 2021 Chairman of the Chamber Board, Beau Humble,” the Athens Chamber of Commerce stated. “We want to say a special thank you to First United Methodist Church for offering their drive through location to support our community in this time of need. Many in our medical community, City and County officials have all worked diligently to make this possible and we thank them for all they do for Athens and Henderson County.”
For more information please email dhumbleiv@gmail.com. The Athens Chamber of Commerce will also field general questions and present further information as it becomes available.
