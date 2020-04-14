AUSTIN, Texas – Aqua Texas announced today that it will donate $10,000 to three local food banks across its service territory to provide community support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aqua is donating more than $3,300 to each of the following food banks:
• North Texas Food Bank
• Central Texas Food Bank
• Houston Food Bank
“At Aqua Texas, we are proud to come together in support of organizations that provide assistance in the communities we serve," said Aqua Texas President Robert Laughman. "We hope that our support can help make an impact for those that need it most locally.”
Aqua Texas reminds customers that there are assistance programs available to help those having trouble with their utility bills. If you or someone you know is an Aqua residential utility customer in need of assistance, please call 877.987.2782 or email custservreply@aquaamerica.com.
About Aqua Texas
Aqua Texas serves about 200,000 people in 54 counties statewide. Visit Aqua online at AquaAmerica.com, facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica, and twitter.com/MyAquaAmerica.
