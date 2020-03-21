First State Bank Chief Executive Officer Michael Neill released the following statement Friday:
“While we’re in unprecedented times, our customers can rest assured that their money will remain safe and accessible even in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak in this country.
Since 2007, when the H5N1 virus – or avian flu – spread throughout the globe, federal banking regulators have directed financial institutions to include pandemic planning as part of their overall business continuity plans. Specifically, our plan provides for a preventive program, a documented strategy scaled to the stages of a pandemic outbreak, a comprehensive framework to ensure the continuance of critical operations, a testing program, and an oversight program to ensure the plan is reviewed and updated.
While our lobbies are temporarily closed, we are still here to serve your needs.
Our drive thru services remain open during regular drive thru hours.
Our ATMs are available 24/7. Screens and keypads are cleaned throughout the day.
We have additional Call Center employees available to help with all your questions and needs.
Our online and mobile banking services are available 24/7.
Access your account balances, transactions and other important account details.
Transfer funds between your accounts.
Deposit checks via our Mobile Capture app.
Pay bills online by setting up recurring or one-time payments and send money to family and friends.
Access to our lobbies will be on a case by case basis and is available by appointment only. If you find yourself in need of a service not provided at one of our drive thru locations, please call (903) 676-1900 to schedule an appointment.
Although coronavirus cases in our area are so far limited, we continue to monitor information from the Center for Disease Control and are reinforcing best health practices in offices and branches.
We appreciate your patience in this difficult time.”
