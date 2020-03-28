First Christian Church in Athens takes to the airwaves on Sunday for its first ever Drive-in Worship Service.
Pastor Kern Railsback communicated to the members that the church is giving anyone who'd like to attend a chance to do so without violating some of the terms of state and local emergency directives.
The sound system the church has used for its annual Christmas display will be put to use for the service.
Railsback issued the following message explaining how the service will be conducted.
”Do you remember the old days where the family would pile into the car and go to the drive-in movies? You didn’t have to get dressed up and you could bring your own snacks and never get out of the car? Well, this is how we want to do worship."
At 10:45 a.m. attendees can park between the church building and South Athens Elementary School.
"We’re creating a temporary chancel area underneath the covered drive outside of the gathering area. We’ll have a sound system but we’ll also broadcast over our FM station we use during Christmas so you can listen through your car’s radio. If you feel safer staying at home, we will still be using the Facebook Live to broadcast the service as well."
Not only will there be a worship service, but also communion afterwards.
Railsback said if you are in your car, a deacon bring you a pre-packaged communion cup with wafer. This means it was packaged long before the virus situation came into existence. The deacon will be wearing mask and gloves.
"Of course, no one is required to accept, but we feel led to provide this ordinance to anyone who would like it. We’ve not been able to have communion for the last two Sundays, and it is my guess that this has never happened in our church’s history," Railsback said.
This is what I’m asking from each of you: First pray that God will use these efforts to do His will and that there will be blessings we've never dreamed of, second, be flexible throughout this process because any new change will involve some frustrations; Third, help us spread the word because there may be others in this community who would like to participate.
We do need to pray that the Lord will intervene in this horrible pandemic that is affecting the entire world. Remember, what Philippians 4:4-7 says:
4 Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!
5 Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near.
6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.
7 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
