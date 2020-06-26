Dr. Coy Holcombe, Eustace ISD Superintendent, recently released the following statement suspending summer workouts:
Dear Parents/Guardians,
I want to inform you that we have had a student test positive for the COVID-19 virus and that the student did participate in the summer workout program. Out of an overabundance of caution, we are suspending the summer workout program until Thursday, July 9. The suspension also includes the summer cross country workouts.
The district will make sure that all inside areas that were used in the summer workout program will be disinfected beyond what is normally done. Parents are urged to monitor their children for signs of the virus, such as coughing and fever.
I know that our students and coaches were enjoying the summer workout program. This is not an end to the program, just a two-week pause. If you have any questions, please let me know.
