Texas A&M Commerce Professor Sarah Lynette Rodriguez Ph.D. has received a National Science

Foundation grant to study graduate students during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Rodriguez, a 2004, Eustace High School graduate is at work on a project is called, “RAPID: Graduate

Student Experiences During the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Her mother, Donna Goodell of Eustace is not surprised by Sarah's accomplishments.

"She's doing very well in the world," Goodell said. "I think this is just the beginning for her."

Four institutions will take part in the study gauging the student's perceptions of institutional support

and the impact of that support on their educational and career decisions. The study will closely monitor

the way race, class, gender and other socio-demographic factors influence the experiences of graduate

students in STEM disciplines.

STEM is an educational program developed to prepare primary and secondary students for college and

graduate study in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

After Eustace High School, Rodriguez attended Trinity Valley Community College, then received her

Ph.D. in Educational Administration with a concentration in Higher Education Leadership from The

University of Texas at Austin.

Rodriguez holds a Master’s of Education in College Student Personnel from the University of

Tennessee, Knoxville, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in English and Spanish with honors from Texas

A&M University-Commerce.

According to an Athens Review story, Rodriguez has consistently been ranked among the top 10% of

students at her respective universities and has presented at conferences at the national, regional, and

local levels and authored journal articles, book chapters, policy briefs, and other publications on Latina/

o student success. While at UT, Sarah was named a Community College Leadership Program

Endowment Honors Scholar and a Diversity Mentoring Fellow as well as received the Dr. Bill Lasher

Doctoral Student Excellence Award and the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement Rose

Martinez Student Excellence Award.

At a national level, Rodriguez has been named a Gates Millennium Scholar from the Bill and Melinda

Gates Foundation, an American Educational Research Association Emerging Scholar, an American

Association of Hispanics in Higher Education Fellow, and also serves as an Affiliate Faculty Member

for the Minority Male Community College Collaborative and Project MALE

