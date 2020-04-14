Despite playground areas being closed, Deborah Deas, treasurer of the East Texas Arboretum and Botani-cal Society, wants residents to know the Arboretum is still open.
“The Athens City Council did NOT close parks,” she said. “Playgrounds are closed, but they specifically stated that parks are open for exercise. City parks and the East Texas Arboretum and Botanical Society are still open. Folks can walk the trails with their family and walk in the open areas with their families. We are watching and everyone is respecting the social distance (except within families) and being very careful to follow all laws. We will not hesitate to call Athens Police if that is not happening. We need admission fees at this time to pay our staff until the Payback Protection Program is implemented for us (we have applied). We cancelled our rentals and fund raising events.”
For more information, call: 903-675-5630
On the Net: easttexasarboretum.org
