When fifth-grade Central Athens Elementary student Aiden had a question about solving a math problem, he contacted his teacher, Chera Lambright for help. So she provided a drive-by tutorial! There are so many seen and unseen gestures like this happening in our community right now.
Drive-thru math
- Courtesy photo
-
-
William Aaron Brown, 93, of Athens was born October 26, 1926 in Attalla, Alabama, and passed away April 2, 2020 in Tyler. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Hannigan Smith Funeral Home family at a later date.
