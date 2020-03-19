ATHENS, TEXAS #Covid19 #breaking
DECLARATION OF LOCAL DISASTER DUE TO PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY
WHEREAS the World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus, now designated COVID-19, as a global pandemic on March 11, 2020; and
WHEREAS, COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019; and WHEREAS, symptoms of COVID-19 can range from mild to severe illness and cause further complications
including death; and
WHEREAS, the COVID-19 virus mainly spreads between people who are in close contact with one another through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes; and
WHEREAS, the continued worldwide spread of COVID-19 presents an imminent threat of widespread illness, which requires emergency action for the protection of the people of Athens, Texas; and
WHEREAS, the implementation of mitigation strategies can slow the transmission of the disease; and WHEREAS, the Small Business Association (SBA) has designated COVID-19 as a qualifying event for the
provision of Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses and private non-profits in affected communities. WHEREAS, this Declaration activates the City’s Emergency Management plan; and
WHEREAS, the Mayor of Athens, Texas has determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to mitigate the effects of this public health emergency and to facilitate the efficient, rapid, and cooperative response to the emergency;
WHEREAS, consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), I recommend the postponement or cancellation of all public gatherings greater than 10 people.
THEREFORE, Be it Proclaimed by the Mayor of Athens, Texas that;
1. A local state of disaster is hereby declared for Athens, Texas, pursuant to of disaster is hereby declared for Athens, Texas pursuant to §418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code.
2. The state of disaster shall continue for a period of not more than seven days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the City Council of the City of Athens, TX pursuant to §418.108(b) of the Government Code.
3. This declaration of a local state of disaster shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the County Clerk, pursuant to §418.018(b) of the Government Code.
4. This declaration of a local state of disaster activates the City of Athens Emergency Plan, pursuant to §418.018(b) of the Government Code.
5. This Declaration shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance. ORDERED this the 19th day of March 2020.
Monte Montgomery, Mayor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.