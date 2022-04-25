North East Texas Health District’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 spread rate for Henderson County is small, but new data on past cases has affected the county’s totals.
The county spread rate was 0.17, which was lower than six of the seven counties served by NET Health. Only Rains County, which had no cases was lower. Van Zandt County scored 1.71 and Anderson County, 1.97. Any number less than 10 is considered minimal spread.
County Judge Wade McKinney reported that was informed by NET Health that the Texas Department of State Health Services had done a dump of old cases and deaths into the COVID database. Statewide last week, an additional 1,247 older cases dating back to Jan. 1, 2021 were added and placed in the appropriate county cumulative totals.
For Henderson County, 30, probable cases and 29 deaths were added. Of the two positive cases, one was still active as of April 19 of this year. The other was a death from Aug, 23, 2021 that had not previously been reported as a case or death.
Of the 30 probable cases, 29 were deaths prior to Feb. 2, 2022 that were never reported as case or death until the data dump. The latest totals for Henderson County showed 12,230 positive cases, 3,156 probable cases and 424 fatalities.
Trauma Service Area-G, which includes Henderson County, had only 19 hospitalized with COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Of those, 11 were in ICU and five were on ventilators.
As for vaccinations, the Henderson County total of doses administered has grown to 81,114. The county now has 13,638 residents with two doses and a booster. Of those 65 and over, 18,534 have been fully vaccinated. Of those residing in the 75751 area code which includes Athens and some of the surrounding area, 7,573 are fully vaccinated.
NET Health now reports that its main office in Tyler now officers COVID-19 vaccines as well as boosters in both the Pfizer and Moderna forms. The vaccines are also available at several Henderson County locations.
