Henderson County COVID-19 cases are now more than 10,000 and the Centers for Disease Control County Tracker shows some concerning numbers in its report Monday.
When the reporting closed for the holidays Thursday, the county had a total of 114 cases per 100,000 residents. County fatalities stood at 354, as of last report. The death rate was 2%.
The new report showed about 18% of county residents were testing positive for some form of the virus.
Hospitalizations in the Trauma Services Area G, which includes Henderson County, had grown to 154 in the last report. They had jumped from 86 the day after Christmas.
The county continues to have less than half of its residents vaccinated. As of Monday, 32.24% had been fully vaccinated in addition to a booster shot. The share of those who had been vaccinated, but with no booster was 42%. Of those 65 and over, considered an at-risk group for serious COVID complications, 51% had been fully vaccinated, with a booster. Of that segment, 65% have had two doses, with no booster.
The over 65 group makes up a large segment of the county population, at 22%
The CDC maintains that vaccinations help people avoid getting COVID-19.
“Adults and children may have some side effects from the vaccine, which are normal signs that their body is building protection,” the CDC stated.
According to the CDC, serious side effects that could cause a long-term health problems are extremely unlikely following any vaccination.
The North East Texas Health District reports its clinics are now re-opened after the holidays.
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 4, the NET Health COVID Vaccine Clinic is now at its new location at 815 N. Spring St., which is located directly behind the main offices at 815 N. Broadway Ave. in Tyler. The COVID Vaccine Clinic operating hours are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Vaccinations are also available at various local pharmacies.
