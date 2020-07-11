The number of Henderson County COVID-19 cases have been on the ascent in July, with a total of 230 reported on Thursday. That's up from 215 on Tuesday.
Officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services have confirmed that now 66.1% of the cases are now active. The county has 152 active cases and 74 recovered cases. The death toll for the county of 82,000 people is now four.
Henderson County Emergency Management Coordinator Joy Kimbrough has sent notices of several COVID-19 testing opportunities in the county.
Coffee City is having free walk-up testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, July 11 at the Coffee City Community Center, 7019 Pleasant Ridge, Coffee City.
Testing has been announced from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 at the First Baptist Church in Gun Barrel City.
Testing will also be offered from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, July 17 at the Oran White Civic Center in Tool. No appointment in necessary and you do not have to have symptoms to be tested.
Athens accounts for 89 of the cases, 21 cases involve Malakoff residents and 18 cases are from Mabank. Those communities account for the four deaths, with two in Athens, one in Malakoff and one in Mabank.
Chandler on the east end of county now shows 28 cases and no deaths. Only two of the cases involve those who traveled from outside the county.
As for the break down by age, those 40-years-old or younger account for 105 of the county cases. The 21 to 40 age group has 78 infected with the virus with the 41 to 59 demographic accounting for 70 cases.
Early on in the pandemic, the number of male cases outnumbered females with the disease. That has changed. As of Tuesday, 108 men had tested positive for the virus, while 122 women had been affected.
To show the trend in the growth of cases, the county only had four by April 4. That grew to 24, by May 1. The rate slowed for a while, with only five additional cases reported by May 29, brining the total to 29.
A growth spurt came from May 30 to June 26, when 60 more cases were added. Then in just one week, from June 27 to July 3, an additional 51 were counted.
Through Thursday, Anderson County had a reported 206 patients. An overwhelming 167 of those were from Palestine, including the county's only COVOD-19 death. Van Zandt County accounted for 167 total cases and three fatalities.
Texas Health and Human Services has a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, seven days a week toll-free at 833- 986 –1919.
Coffee City free walk-up testing
9 a.m. to 4 p.m, Saturday, July 11
Coffee City Community Center, 7019 Pleasant Ridge
Gun Barrel City
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
at the First Baptist Church, 522 W. Main St.
Tool
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, July 17
Oran White Civic Center, 701 N. Tool Dr.
These testing sites do not require an appointment and you do not have to have symptoms for testing. Results will be returned by test message. Testing provided by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.