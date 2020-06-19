Athens High School has been notified that a summer school employee and a student in the boy’s strength and conditioning program have tested positive for COVID-19. AHS employees and students known to have been in proximity to those individuals have been contacted.
The campus has again been deeply sanitized, and students in the impacted class will continue summer school via distance learning. The boys' summer training program has been canceled until further notice.
Based on the information that we have gathered, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed is June 30. Those identified as having been in proximity to the individuals who tested positive have been advised to follow the CDC guidelines for people who have had close contact, practice social distancing, and contact their primary care physicians if they develop symptoms.
Athens ISD will continue to monitor this situation and will provide impacted individuals with additional information as needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.