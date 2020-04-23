Henderson County Commissioners amended the county's orders concerning the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday to closely match Governor Greg Abbott's changes announced last Friday.
The order will remain in effect until 11:59 a.m. on April 30. Amendments include opening of state parks, loosening the hold on elective surgeries and allowing retailers to allowing non-essential retailers to sell products for curbside pickup.
"I think the public often loses sight of the fact that this was about keeping our medical fields from being overloaded by having too many people sick at one time," said Clint Davis, County Attorney.
It was impossible to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, Davis said, but the measures put in place were to slow it down.
Texas reached its peak usage of medical resources to fight the virus on April 15.
Officials projected that, on Tuesday, The total of hospital beds needed in the state for COVID-19 patients was 1,364 out of 28,633 available. ICU beds in use for the virus totaled 300 out 2,259 available.
"Right now, I think the orders have done what the orders were intended to do and that's slow that spread," Davis said.
One item that is in the county order, or not included in the governor's, concerns short term rentals or lease of residential premises, such as, RVs, Tiny Homes, rooms, or other similar separate housing units. This order does not apply to hotels or motels that have full time employees onsite for housekeeping. Hotels and motels that have full time employees on site are deemed essential.
• All individuals currently living within Henderson County are ordered to remain at their place of residence. To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must at all times maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence. All persons may leave their residences only for Essential Activities, or to provide or perform Essential Governmental Functions, or to operate Essential Businesses.
• All businesses operating within Henderson County, except Essential Businesses, are required to cease all publicly available services and business at facilities located within the County. Retail Non-Essential businesses that can provide product and services through pickup, delivery by mail or delivery to the customer's doorstep or make brief exchanges curbside, may continue.
• All public or private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited, except as otherwise provided herein. Nothing in this Order prohibits the gathering of members of a household or living unit.
• Restaurants with or without drive-in or drive-through services and microbreweries, micro-distilleries, or wineries may only provide take out, delivery, or drive-through services as allowed by law.
• If religious services cannot be conducted from home or through remote services, they should be conducted consistent with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC by practicing good hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and sanitation, and by implementing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
