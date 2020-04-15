The Henderson County Commissioners voted to proceed with a bid application for the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program.
"This was rolled out to assist law enforcement in being able to respond and meet any needs that they might have," County Judge Wade McKinney said.
The grants are through the Bureau of Judicial Assistance. Local governments such as a county, city or other subdivision can apply for the funds. A unit of local government also may be any law enforcement district or judicial enforcement district established under applicable state law with authority to independently establish a budget and impose taxes.
Texas is eligible for up to $41,975,871 of the funds. Henderson County is eligible for $42,672.
All registrations and applications are due by 11:59 p.m. eastern time May 29, 2020.
In other activity, the commissioners voted to accept donations to Henderson County of items related to the coronavirus. McKinney said the item will remain on the agenda for subsequent meetings while the virus remains a threat.
"We have had 30 disposable masks donated to the sheriff's department and 71, hand-made cloth masks donated to the sheriff's department," he said.
No matter the dollar amount of donations, they have to come through commissioners court for approval, McKinney said.
"We really appreciate the donations," Precinct 4 Commissioner Milburn Chaney said while making the motion to accept the donations. "They help a lot."
More masks are coming next week, McKinney said.
Commissioners also voted to:
• accept a bid to build bridges in Precinct 2;
• allow an application for a grant requesting funds from the Texas Department of Emergency Management;
• issue a refund to a property owner from the Henderson County Tax/Assessor Collector in the amount of $3,409.78 and
• authorized payment of bills totaling $158,181.76.
