Henderson County Emergency Management pores over hundreds of bits of information each day to refine its response to the COVID-19 outbreak that has killed about 400 in Texas.
County Judge Wade McKinney said that includes everything from projections concerning the number of Henderson County residents who will get the virus to what supplies are needed for local hospitals and nursing facilities. McKinney is the Emergency Management Director for the county. He said keeping up with the virus response is a team effort, involving department heads and employees in their offices.
"Basically, what we do is try to identify the issues and address them," McKinney said. "This is so different from any disaster we've dealt with before, because you can't see it."
On Wednesday, County Emergency Management Coordinator Joy Kimbrough, County Attorney Clint Davis, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Fire Marshal Shane Renberg, Auditor Ann Marie Lee and Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam were all part of the meeting. The commissioners rotate which ones attend the meetings to avoid a quorum.
McKinney said HealthData.org has devised an algorithm that forecasts the number of cases of COVOD-19, the need of hospital beds and other items.
"If Henderson County was on the same rate as the state of Texas, today we would have 43 cases, if we were on the same trajectory," McKinney said. "But of course we have 12, now."
McKinney said he has compared Henderson County's ratio of residents per coronavirus case with that of other area counties. The ratio, as of Wednesday, was one in every 2,200 people for Smith, the most populous county in the region. Van Zandt County, with Interstate 20 running the width of the county has one case for every 5,600 in population. Henderson County has recorded one case for every 7,500 residence.
"The theory of a county with a smaller population not having as large as an infection is also dependent upon what their mobility is," McKinney said.
Only a small fraction of the population of Texas has been tested for COVID-19, McKinney said. That's also true for Henderson County.
"The testing is being driven by the state at the state level," McKinney said. "They are controlling the testing at Austin. The state is mandating who gets tested and how they get tested."
Davis said 25% to 35% of the population won't have a symptom of the virus, if infected. Another 15% to 20% will have such minor symptoms they won't realize they have it.
"I think that makes it very difficult to get any kind of accurate count, when you're looking at 55 to 60% of the population walking around that may already have had it." Davis said.
Remberg said county keeps track of personal protection equipment supplies, which is extremely time consuming. Those items include masks, gloves, gowns, hand sanitizer and more. Renberg said the county is now using hand sanitizer in the place of Lysol and loading it into spray bottles.
Renberg said in the early days of the county's response to the epidemic officials noticed local day care centers were having difficulty purchasing basic supplies.
"Day cares were about to have to stop closing their doors because they couldn't get the milk, they couldn't get the bread and they couldn't get toilet paper or cleaning supplies," Renberg said.
On March 27, the county stepped in and helped them get what they needed until those items could be found in the stores again.
"They're able to buy milk now and they're able to buy bread, but the toilet paper and cleaning supplies is still an issue," Renberg said.
The county has been picking up the expense for many of the items.
