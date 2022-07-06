New increases in COVID-19 cases have moved Henderson County into the moderate spread level.
NET Health’s report released Thursday shows all but one of the seven counties it served are in moderate spread, with the exception Anderson County, which remains in minimal spread.
The community spread level for Henderson County read 6.73 the previous Thursday. The spread level had been as low as 1.89 on May 12 and has climbed each week since.
Henderson County’s new rate was 12.43, which was third lowest among the seven counties. Rains, with 11.41 and Anderson, with 7.17 were lower.
The NET Health 7-Day Rolling Rate calculates the average number of all COVID-positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate.
Once the spread rate reaches 10, that county is regarded in the moderate spread category.
As of Friday, Henderson County had a total of 12,444 confirmed cases since the pandemic case count began on March 6, 2020. The fatality total stood at 426.
In Trauma Services Area G, which includes Henderson County, 66 were hospitalized for COVID as of Friday. Two weeks ago, the total was 32. On June 9, only 18 were hospitalized for COVID.
The vaccination levels show the 75751 Zip Code, which includes Athens and some of the surrounding area show 16,008 doses administered. Of the residents 7,682 were fully vaccinated.
A total of 84,557 doses have been administered to Henderson County residents, with 33,343 fully vaccinated, about 40% of the total population. Among those over 65, who are considered in the age group most at risk for severe outcomes if they contract the disease, 67.7 are fully immunized.
The number who have received a booster shot was 14,129.
The Centers For Disease Control recommends you stay up to date with vaccines. If you display symptoms of COVID-19, get tested and wear a mask.
