Henderson County, with 10 COVID-19 virus cases counted as of Friday, discusses applying for federal grant on Tuesday to help alleviate some of the expenses created by the illness.
The April 14 Commissioners Court agenda includes an item to consider whether to apply for the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program. The grants are through the Bureau of Judicial Assistance.
Local governments such as a county, city or other subdivision can apply for the funds. A unit of local government also may be any law enforcement district or judicial enforcement district established under applicable state law with authority to independently establish a budget and impose taxes.
Texas is eligible for up to $41,975,871 of the funds. Henderson County is eligible for $42,672.
All registrations and applications are due by 11:59 p.m. eastern time May 29, 2020.
The funds can be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus. Some qualifying expenses are paying for overtime, equipment and supplies.
On Friday, the county issued a press release concerning the newest cases:
Officials in Henderson County have confirmed its ninth and tenth positive cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individuals are receiving care from medical professionals. The Northeast Texas Public Health District has confirmed the positive tests and will be contacting individuals who have been in contact with the patients. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor the situation.
