The Henderson County Jail’s current ban on in-person visitation has been extended 14 days. At this time, phone and video visitations are ongoing.
Though the number of inmates with COVID-19 has come down, there are still six inmates positive, two dorms on quarantine, and around 11 staff out due to the virus, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
"Visitation is still closed for a couple more weeks," Hillhouse said. "Hopefully, with that being done, we can get the virus out of the jail and open it back up where folks can come see their loved ones."
The Henderson County Jail first announced Aug. 2 it would suspend all in-person visitation for 30 days. Jail staff is working with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and will make an announcement as soon as visitation resumes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.